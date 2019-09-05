SMART, Graeme Alan:
Born 11.2.32, died peacefully on Tuesday, 3.9.19.
Much-loved husband and best friend of Barbara, his soulmate of 61 years; beloved father and father-in-law of Warren Smart and Virginia Winder, Karen Smart and Geoff Belcher; treasured granddad of Clementine and Nelson Smart, and adored Dadda of Emma and Simon Belcher. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Eagars' Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 7 September 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held. All messages to Townhouse 111/95 Barrett Road, Whaler's Gate, New Plymouth.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2019