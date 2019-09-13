Graeme SIEVERS

  • "very sad loss miss you very much"
    - ashley sievers
  • "So sorry to hear such sad news. Have some great memories of..."
  • "Graeme RIP, gone to happy hunting grounds where hunters and..."
Service Information
Harvey Bowler Funeral Services
14 Rangatira Street
Otaki, Wellington
(080)-033-2273
Death Notice

SIEVERS, Graeme Anthony:
Of Ohau. At Wellington Hospital ICU on Tuesday 10 September 2019, aged 69 years. Much loved husband of Shona. Loved Dad of Sharo, Kyle, and Rachelle. Loving Poppa of Keana, Talia, Chase, Mahaki, and Ziah. A man of many talents, with a passion for the outdoors.
"Gone Huntin"
A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at the Otaki Maori Racecourse (use Te Roto Road entrance), on Saturday 14 September, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Otaki Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 13, 2019
