MORGAN, Graeme Richard:
On Saturday 12 September 2020, peacefully at home with family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Robin. Loving father and father-in-law of Leigh and Grant Whitfield, Fiona, Jane and the late Garfield Drummond. Loved Grandy of Morgan and Cameron, Jesse, Eleanor and Evelyn. Loved brother-in-law of Jim and Janet Dinley. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated. Special thanks to Dr Les Johansen, Lavender Blue Nursing and Home Care, Arohanui Hospice and the many others involved in the care of Graeme. A family service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020