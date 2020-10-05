McLAUGHLIN,
Graeme John:
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 2, 2020, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Sharryn. Loved father and father-in-law of Sam and Jess, and Ellyse and Jeremy. A much loved Grandfather of Jack, Scarlett, Harper and Arlo. All messages to the McLaughlin family, C/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Graeme will be held in Palmerston North Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, 9 October 2020, at 1.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020