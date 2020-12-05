McDONALD, Graeme John:
In loving memory of Graeme John McDonald, 73 years of Vancouver, WA USA, who passed away from aspiration pneumonia on 16th November 2020. Graeme was born in Whakatane. A police officer in Nelson before returning to construction work. Graeme was heavily involved in the church. He is remembered as a man who inspired others in their faith. Graeme is survived by his children Vanessa, Greg and Keeley, Tim and Kerstin, adopted son Stephen; and his grandchildren Jack, Maxi, Leni and Zoe. Known as a "leader in learning" in the USA, Graeme's full obituary can be located at https://bit.ly/37ySKEh. Visit YouTube for Grandpa Graeme's Memorial Service November 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020