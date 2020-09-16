MANDER, Graeme Howard:
On Monday 14th September, 2020, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, wrapped in the love of his devoted wife and three daughters. Much loved husband of Christina and most precious father of Kirsty, Deb and Nic. Loved and respected father-in-law of Adrian, Paul and Sam. Treasured Grandfather ("Gong") of Scott and Laura; Daniel, Lucy and Hope; and Walt, Henry and Charlie. Our heartfelt and sincere thanks to the Mary Potter Hospice team for your respectful and tender care and to all the other wonderful people involved in our journey. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be much appreciated. Messages for Graeme's family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Graeme's funeral will be held at Khandallah Presbyterian Church, Ganges Rd, on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. To the many who have embraced us in love during this time, we are eternally grateful.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2020