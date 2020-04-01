Graeme LYNCH

  • "Thanks for your support, our chats and your general..."
    - Laura
  • "Thank you for being my friend for the last 42 years. You..."
  • "RIP Graeme. Thank you for your services to the Trust and..."
  • "RIP Dad. You were my best mate. I can't imagine how much me..."
    - Darren Lynch
Death Notice

LYNCH, Graeme Athol:
Passed away at Malvina Major Retirement Village on 26 March 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Darren & Michelle, Craig & Bernice; and Angela. Devoted grandfather of Madison, Cooper, Sophie, Kyla and Jaeda. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village. Messages to the Lynch family may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. A private cremation has been held as per Graeme's wishes.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2020
