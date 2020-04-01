LYNCH, Graeme Athol:
Passed away at Malvina Major Retirement Village on 26 March 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Darren & Michelle, Craig & Bernice; and Angela. Devoted grandfather of Madison, Cooper, Sophie, Kyla and Jaeda. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village. Messages to the Lynch family may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. A private cremation has been held as per Graeme's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2020