KNAPP, Graeme D'Arcy:
Passed away Tuesday 24th September 2019. Much loved husband to Tina. Father of Benjamin, Anna, Sophie, William & Jim. Stepfather to Jason & Jonathan. Father-in-law to M.J., Alex, Klára & Anna. Super-fun Grandad to Lily, Carter & Troy. Special mate of Jack the Westie. Thanks to everyone who helped us get through this sad time, especially Geoff & Moira Clews, without you two, it would have been impossible. An informal get-together is going to be held Friday 27th September 2019, at 1.00pm, In the RSA Club Rooms, Tuatoru Street, Eastbourne. Come along and share your stories.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019