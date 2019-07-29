CAMPBELL,
Graeme Douglas:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27 July 2019 at Shona McFarlane Home. Aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Leigh Campbell. Loved father and father-in-law of Douglas and Rachel, Hugh and Marion, Phillipa and Mark. Devoted grandfather of Rupert, Georgia, Findlay, Niall, James and Rose. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to the Wellington City Mission at https://www.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/donate-online/#A. All communications to the Campbell Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Graeme will be held at St James Anglican Church, 71 Woburn Rd, Lower Hutt on Saturday 3 August 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from July 29 to July 31, 2019