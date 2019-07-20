BURFIELD-MILLS, Graeme
(MILLS,
Laurence Graeme Louis):
Of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Edith. Much loved father of Carolyn and Debby, and stepfather of Eileen. Grandfather to Alex and Michael, and great-grandfather of Kyra and Karli. Graeme's funeral service will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu (in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery), on Tuesday 23 July 2019, at 11.00am.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019