BASSETT, Dr Graeme Reid:
Born 14th March 1938, Dunedin. Graeme died peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Friday 9th August 2019. Dearly loved partner of Di. Much loved Dad of Nicole and Rhys, Loved stepfather of Simon and Anton. Greatly loved Grandad of Kiari, Rocky, Travis, Viola, Jonathan and Rebecca. Brother of Bryan, Ian and Lyn, Uncle of Tim, Grace, Genevieve, Madeline, Emma, Luke, Suzie and Simon. Great-uncle of Mollie, Max, Darby and Sebastien. Much loved friend of all those that knew him, and of kupa. A farewell for Graeme will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 14th August, Terracehaven Chaper, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Arohanui Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019