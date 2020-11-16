MACKIE, Grace:

Passed away peacefully in Hastings Hospital on November 13, 2020 surrounded by her family, in her 91st year. Much loved wife of the late Jim. Cherished Mum of John, Carol, Denise and Tracey. Loved and respected mother-in-law, Nana, Gran, Great-Grandmother, and friend to many. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Summerset in the Bay for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Grace's life will be held in the All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr of Puketapu and Church Roads, Taradale, on Wednesday, November 18, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Mackie Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.





