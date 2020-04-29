SWAN, Gordon Sydney:
On 3rd April 2020, peacefully at Jane Winstone Retirement Village, Wanganui, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathryn. Much loved father & father-in-law of Rosemary & Richard, Jeannie & Michael, Philippa & Ian. Adored Popi and Grandad of Anna & Ben, Sam & Jess, Ben & Grace; Lucy & Pete, Sophie & Chris; Edward, and Kate. Loved Great-Grandad of Zoe and Grace; Poppy and Frida. All messages for the Swan Family C/- PO Box 341, Wanganui. A Private Family Funeral Service for Gordon has been held. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020