Gordon SWAN

Death Notice

SWAN, Gordon Sydney:
On 3rd April 2020, peacefully at Jane Winstone Retirement Village, Wanganui, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathryn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rosemary & Richard, Jeannie & Michael, Philippa & Ian. Adored Popi and Grandad of Anna & Ben, Sam & Jess, Ben & Grace; Lucy & Pete, Sophie & Chris; Edward, and Kate. Loved Great-Grandad of Zoe and Grace; Poppy and Frida. All messages for the Swan Family C/- P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Funeral details for Gordon to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020
