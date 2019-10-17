SMITH,
Gordon Murray: FREINZ
Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Village on 15th October 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne and loved by his extended family, Lynette & Peter Wray, Noel & Sarah Read. Beloved Grandpa of Lauren, Megan & Jason, & Rebekah.
"Running free now"
Thank you to Shona McFarlane Staff for their care of Gordon and support for Anne. Messages may be posted C/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, 71 Woburn Rd, Lower Hutt, on Monday 21st October 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by Private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019