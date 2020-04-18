

ROBINSON,

Gordon John (Robbie):

91 Peacefully passed away Saturday 11.04.20 at Bupa Fergusson retirement village in Upper Hutt. Dearly loved father of his four sons, Charlie, Steve, Paul and James. Loving Grandad, Great-Grandfather, Father-in-law and trusted friend to many. Dad, you were always loving, caring, thoughtful and kind and you have left us endless beautiful memories to hold and cherish. You may have left this physical world behind, but you will forever be in our hearts and minds. That infectious laugh, your jokes and quick witted retorts will ring forever.

We all miss you Dad, you were loved very much, thank you for being you.

Because of the Covid19 lock down, Dad/Robbie was privately cremated at 1pm Wednesday 15.04.20 and no one was allowed to attend. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



