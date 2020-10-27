MARTIN,
Gordon William Cameron:
Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. Aged 66. Dearly loved partner of Adrienne. Loved only son of the late Peggy & Jock Martin. Treasured brother of Sheenagh, Aileen, and Rowan. Adored uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved friend of the Marwick Family. A Service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at the Kapiti Golf Club, Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, October 29 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 27, 2020