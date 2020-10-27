Gordon MARTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon MARTIN.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

MARTIN,
Gordon William Cameron:
Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. Aged 66. Dearly loved partner of Adrienne. Loved only son of the late Peggy & Jock Martin. Treasured brother of Sheenagh, Aileen, and Rowan. Adored uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved friend of the Marwick Family. A Service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at the Kapiti Golf Club, Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, October 29 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.