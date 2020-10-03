Acknowledgement



Kelly, Gavin, Annika and Claudia, together with Gerald and Barbara, Robyn and Barry, Craig and Jane and their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during Gordon's recent illness and at the time of his passing. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and donations made to the Kahukura Palliative Care Service. A special thanks to Carina (Nurse Practitioner) and the Carterton Medical Centre Team, Doctors and staff Wairarapa Hospital and the Kahukura Palliative Care Team for their care of Gordon; to Father Eddie for his comforting words; to those who paid tribute and to the members of the various organisations who formed the guard of honour; to those who assisted behind the scenes to prepare the venue and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. Kelly would like to acknowledge those who were there, but she did not get to talk to, she would love to catch up with you soon. There are no words that can fully describe our appreciation but we are comforted in the knowledge that Gordon had touched the lives of so many wonderful people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation to each and every one of you. Visit



