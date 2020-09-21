KNUTSON, Gordon Bonde:
Of Carterton. On 19th September 2020, peacefully at home. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Loved father of Kelly and her partner Gavin Brown. Stepfather of Gerald and Barbara Ovenden, Robyn and Barry O'Connor, Craig and Jane Ovenden. Loved 'Grandad Gordon' of Annika and Claudia; Nick and Lucy; David and Ben; Jorja, Max and Madeline and their families and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated. A service for Gordon will be held on Thursday 24th September 2020, details to be advised. Messages to the Knutson family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 21, 2020