JOHNSTON,
Gordon Brian (Johnny):
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, with his family by his side. On Friday, July 5, 2019. Aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Jeanette (Sis) for 65 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Peter and Lorraine (Feilding), Lynne (Port Hedland, WA), Bob and Jody (Port Hedland, WA), Glenys (Wellington), Alan and Sunitta (Port Hedland, WA), and Diane (Bundaberg, QLD). Treasured Grandad to his 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Alzheimers Society, PO Box 527, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A funeral service for Gordon will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019