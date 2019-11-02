FENWICK, Gordon William:
On 30th October 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 71 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Rosalie and Adam Boutcher, and Vanessa and Gerry Leishman. Beloved Grandad of Hamish, Benjamin, Madeline, Noah, Elliott, and Caroline; Felix, Oscar and Poppy. Loved Great-Grandad of Ashton, Kyra, Callum, Alison and Aria. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Brenda Fenwick (Auckland). A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday 5th November, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society (Wairarapa Branch), would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 121, Masterton, or left at the chapel. Messages can be left on Gordon's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019