CAMPBELL,
Gordon Morton:
On June 21, 2020 peacefully at Lyndale Rest Home, Masterton; aged 93. Son of the late Gordon and Moana. Beloved brother of Margaret (deceased), Barbara and Hilary. Loved partner of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Vicki and Garth Temple, Marilyn Campbell, Ian Campbell and Joe Te Rito. Cherished grandfather of Josh and Renee, Abby and Maea, Nerissa and Matt, Krystal, Jasmine, Tairwhiti and Kathryn. Loved great grandfather of Oliver, Ruben, Daequan, Aaliyah, Twhaki, Storm, Tate, Nash, and Brin. A special thanks to Lyndale Rest Home for their wonderful care of our dad, grandfather, and great grandfather. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Wednesday, June 24 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2020