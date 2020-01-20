Gordon CALVERT

  • "Such sad news! So sorry for your family's loss. Gordon was..."
    - Andy Booth
  • "Our heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family. We..."
    - Bruce Davis
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cedarwood
17 Parata Street
Waikanae
CALVERT, Gordon James:
On January 18, 2020, peacefully at home. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue & Barry, Ian & Karin. Adored Grandad of Joanna. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or left at the service. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium. Messages to 21 Pharazyn Avenue, Waikanae 5036.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 20, 2020
