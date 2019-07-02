BLACK, Gordon James:

Of Havelock North, formerly Masterton passed away on June 24, 2019. Loved husband of the late Patricia, father and father-in-law to Cressida and Marc, much loved Grandad to Jessye, Luke and Holly.

Greatly admired Uncle, cousin and friend to all he knew.

The Family want to express heartfelt thanks to the Staff at Mary Doyle, Bramlee House, for everything they did. As per Dad's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of his life will be held in Masterton at the Copthorne on July 13, at 3.00pm, for friends and family who would like to raise a glass and share memories.



