LOONG, Gon
Rev. Canon: QSM
Passed away peacefully, on July 21, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Luen Mei. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Dara, and Paul and Cynthia. Loved granddad of Matthias, Pauline, Christine, Priscilla, Tim, Nathanael, Ian and Joan. Loved great-granddad of Josiah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Cathedral of St Paul and Anglican Chinese Mission would be appreciated. A service to celebrate the life of Gon will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, cnr Molesworth and Hill Streets, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019