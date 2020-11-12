PHILLIPS, Glyn Rees:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 9 November 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late June Phillips. Loved father of Tony, Ian, and Judy & Brian. Adored Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of all his grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Sevenoaks Lodge Matai Wing for their exceptional care of Dad. A service for Glyn will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street Paraparaumu, on Monday 16 November 2020 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Phillips family, C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020