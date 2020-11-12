Glyn PHILLIPS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry we can't be with the family to farewell a great..."
  • "Thank you for the beautiful memories. Rest in Peace now."
    - Pauline
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
Death Notice

PHILLIPS, Glyn Rees:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 9 November 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late June Phillips. Loved father of Tony, Ian, and Judy & Brian. Adored Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of all his grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Sevenoaks Lodge Matai Wing for their exceptional care of Dad. A service for Glyn will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street Paraparaumu, on Monday 16 November 2020 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Phillips family, C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu.

Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020
