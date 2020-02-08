POUPARD-WALBRIDGE,
Gloria Patricia (nee Corredor):
Passed away unexpectedly in Hong Kong on Monday 20th January, aged 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sylvie and James. Loved 'Lola' of Jack, Alessandra and Thomas. Also loved by Catherine, Jonathan and Nicholas. Loved and missed by all her family and friends around the world. Messages to the family may be left in Gloria's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at The Karori Cemetery Main Chapel, 15 Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori on Tuesday 18th February at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020