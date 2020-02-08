Gloria POUPARD-WALBRIDGE

Guest Book
  • "Très Chère Gloria, quel départ précipité ! Vous étiez..."
  • "To Gloria, You were an amazing client, friend and Travel..."
    - Leigh-Ann Powell
  • "Gloria was an inspiration to me during the time we..."
    - Barbara Morgan
  • "Gloria, thinking of you and your family with kind thoughts..."
    - Regan Smith
  • "We have all lost an absolute special gem. She was a friend..."
    - Wayne Campbell
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Karori Cemetery Main Chapel
15 Rosehaugh Avenue
Karori
View Map
Death Notice

POUPARD-WALBRIDGE,
Gloria Patricia (nee Corredor):
Passed away unexpectedly in Hong Kong on Monday 20th January, aged 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sylvie and James. Loved 'Lola' of Jack, Alessandra and Thomas. Also loved by Catherine, Jonathan and Nicholas. Loved and missed by all her family and friends around the world. Messages to the family may be left in Gloria's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at The Karori Cemetery Main Chapel, 15 Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori on Tuesday 18th February at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.