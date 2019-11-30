Gloria FORD

On 28 November 2019, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice surrounded by her family, in her 80th year. A loved mother of Anne Collins, Heather Knutsford and Kellie Ford, and Gran, Great-Gran (Gee-Gee), and aunty of their families. Messages to 23 Havelock Street, Renwick 7204, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA, c/- PO Box 115, Renwick 7243 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for June will be held at the Elim Christian Centre, Burleigh Road, on Tuesday 3 December at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019
