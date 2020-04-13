EDMONDS, Gloria Moera:

Peacefully passed away at Christchurch Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday, April 9, 2020; aged 90 years. Gloria was a much loved mother to Shane, Craig, Murray and Grant, and mother-in-law to Vicki, Donna, Kelly and Warwick. She was a much loved Grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and Great-Grandmother of her 10 great-grandchildren whom she adored. Gloria is now at rest with her loving husband William Gavin Edmonds who passed away on January 21, 2020.

"They can continue to make memories together."

The family would like to thank everyone that has been a part of Gloria's and Gavin's life and for their well wishes. It is of a great comfort at such a sad time. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Edmond family, c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.





