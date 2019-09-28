DUNNE, Gloria Isabel Ann
(nee Fraser):
Passed away peacefully on 25th September 2019, aged 94. Beloved wife of the late James Dunne. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of James and Andrea (Nelson), Philippa and Patrick (Auckland), Louise and Irick (Amsterdam), Grandma to Jonathan and Kerri; Samuel and Charlotte; Andrew, Tegan and Clarke and great-grandma to Hudson and Lexi.
"Rest in peace"
A private family service will be held. All communications please to The Dunne Family C/- PO Box 302 524, North Harbour.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019