DAUE, Gloria Jean:
On 23rd April 2020. Peacefully at the Bupa Fergusson Rest Home, aged 75 years. Loved Mum of the late Robin, Kathleen, Fiona, Audette and their families. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages and tributes can be placed in Gloria's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. Grateful thanks to all the staff of Fergusson Home for their amazing care and support. Due to the current Covid-19 environment a Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020