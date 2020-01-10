CAMPBELL, Gloria Ann:
On Wednesday 8 January 2020, unexpectedly at home in Eketahuna, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gus. Much loved Mum of Michelle, Katrina and Scott, and Angela and Nicolas. Beloved Grandma of Madoc, Skyla, Connar, Cody, Molly, and Chewi. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Linda Bryant, Jane and Bill Goddard, and her many nieces and nephews. Messages to Campbell Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at her home, 27 Stanly Street, Eketahuna, on Sunday 12 January 2020 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020