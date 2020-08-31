BROCZEK,
Gloria Jane (nee Havican):
Peacefully at home with family, aged 74 years. Precious wife of Michael Joseph Broczek. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Stephen & Jackielyn, Andrew, Janine, Christopher & Anita, Karen & Erin, Rachel, Leanne & Jamie, Peter & Jenna, Michelle & Rafael, Nathan, Tracey & Andrew. Much loved grandmother of Liam, Seanne, Brennon, Jade, Quinn, Kaylee, Marshall, Emma, Djimon, Thomas, Victoria, Katherine, Reese, Sofia B, Serena, Elijah, Willow, Samuel, Yazmin, Isaac, Sofia O, Jacob. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne (dec) & Glenis, Barbara & Garry, Cari & John, David & Karen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society at www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz or Mary Potter Hospice at www. marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Special thanks and gratitude is shown to all the carers and family who have helped care for Gloria over the last 5 weeks. Messages to the Broczek Family can be placed in Gloria's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Gloria's funeral service will be a private event due to Covid-19 restrictions but will streamed through her tribute page.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2020