BLYTH, Gloria Sybil:
Of Palmerston North, peacefully on 29th September 2019, aged 95. Much loved wife of Norm for 50 years. Loved mother of Lynette Fischer, Norman and Louise Cooper, Martin and the late Jenny Cooper. Loved stepmother of Michael and the late Tony Blyth. Much loved nana, great and great-great-nana. In lieu of flowers donations to All Saints Church Building Fund would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Foyer. Messages c\- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Gloria will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 4th October 2019, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2019