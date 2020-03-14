WOOD, Glenys Dale:
Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Josh (Lower Hutt), Richard and Dakota (Auckland). Adored Nana of Maia and Arie (Lower Hutt). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Claire and Campbell Leggat (Oxford, UK), Kelvin Cooper and Suzanne Carty (Wellington), Averill and the late Harry Richardson (Matamata), and the late Judy Pryor. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews in New Zealand and the UK. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020