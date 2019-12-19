SEYMOUR, Glenys Mavis
(formerly Christensen):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Makerua. Suddenly at home on Wednesday 18th December 2019. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of John Seymour, and the late Graham Christensen. Treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Caroline Connor, Joanne and Rod Enoka. Cherished Nana of Annabelle and Henry.
"Forever Loved,
Never Forgotten"
All messages to Glenys's Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or left in the Chapel foyer. A Celebration of Glenys's Life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 23rd December 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019