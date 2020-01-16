ROWE, Glenys Mary
(nee Thompson):
Of Carterton. On 13th January 2020 tragically as the result of an accident. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Catherine Rowe-Penny, Steve and Kirsty, and Stuart. Loved Nana of Anthony, Amelia and Clifford; Lachlan and Sophie. Loved wife of John. Loved daughter of the late Ailsa and Charles Thompson and loved sister of John (JT). In lieu of flowers a donation to the Life Flight Trust, P.O. Box 14-448, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Glenys will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Rowe Family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020