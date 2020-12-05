LONGSTAFF,
Glenys (nee Austin):
Passed peacefully at Wellington Hospital ICU; aged 72. Much loved wife, best friend and soulmate of George. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Carl and Tracy, Raelene and Daniel. Generous, kind, loving and caring nana to Braden, Colton, Brooke, Ashton, Trent and Seth. Daughter to Reo and the late Kath Austin. Loved and looked up to by all her extended family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wellington Children's Hospital and may be left at the service. A special thanks to the amazingly dedicated team at Wellington ICU. Our family cannot thank them enough. A celebration of Glenys' life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, on Friday 11th December at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020