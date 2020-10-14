EDMONDS,
Glenys Carol (nee Hudson):
Glenys passed away peacefully at Elderslea Care, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, 6 October 2020. Cherished wife and best friend of Ron for 47 years. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Cara and Mike (Lower Hutt), Chris and Rach (Papamoa). Adored Nana to Jake and Cooper. The family wish to express their thanks to the oncology teams, ICU and 5 North at Wellington Hospital, Te Omanga Hospice and Elderslea for their care, compassion and support of Glenys through this really hard time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at teomanga.org.nz Messages to the 'Edmonds Family' may be left in Glenys' tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. At Glenys' request a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2020