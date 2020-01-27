ROWLAND, Glennys Mary:
Passed away suddenly on January 24, 2020, aged 74. Beloved wife of Victor Rowland, sister and sister-in-law of Ronald & Sunny Hughes, Donald & Jenny Rowland, Neil & Ludy Rowland and the late Brian Rowland. A funeral service in memory of Glennys will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington at 11.00am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation to Wellington Free Ambulance would be much appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020