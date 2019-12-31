MacDONALD, Glenn
Kenneth Harold Alexander
Aka (Mr Smiles):
Loved and adored partner of Chitra Parbhu. On the 27th December our Glenn slipped away peacefully. His beautiful gentle smile and individual style brought so much happiness to all throughout his life. His love for beautiful and curious things will be cherished by all those who shared his company. Thank you Mr Smiles for blessing our lives with your love and happiness. From all your family and friends. According to Glenn's wishes, a private ceremony has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 31, 2019