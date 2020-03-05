Glenn DUNCAN

Death Notice

DUNCAN,
Glenn Donald (Reverend):
Peacefully on 29 February 2020 at Wellington Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Morvern, and godfather of Claire and Fiona Timpany. Loved brother of Leith and Xiang, Linden and Richard, Kelvin and Jean, and Ainslie. Uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Prostate Cancer Research at the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, P.O. Box 7060, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service of Thanksgiving for Glenn's life will be held at Tawa Union Church, 6 Elena Place, Tawa, Wellington, on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
