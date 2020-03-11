Glenda PORTER

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

PORTER, Glenda May:
On 8 March 2020; in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Trevor John Porter. Mother of Andrew, Steven, and Suzanne. Mother- in-law to Pricilla, Giles and Kim. Stepmother to Mark. Nana of Ryan, Daniel, Christopher, Megan, Tom, Charlie and Oliver. Grandma Glenda to Ben and Sarah. Daughter of Elva and Angus MacIver, and sister of Angus, Lewis, Donald, Sylvia and Marie. Special thanks to Dr Pete Morris and the family at Lansdowne Court, Masterton, for their love and wonderful care. A service for Glenda will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 13 March at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020
