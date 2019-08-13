KING, Glenda Ferol
(nee MacFarlane):
Peacefully at Woburn Masonic on August 11, 2019; aged 77 years. Loved wife and best friend of Rex for 59 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Linda & David, and Suzanne & Mark. Nanna to Alecia, Andrew, Rachel, and Daniel, and Great-Nanny of Mason, Cooper and Harper.
Will be dearly missed
A service for Glenda will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, August 15 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2019