FOSTER,
Glenda Carol (nee Frew):
Of Lower Hutt on 1 March, 2020 at Hutt Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bryan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth & Leon, sister of Tony (dec) and Trevor (Aus), cherished aunty to Anne-Marie, David (dec), Nicole, Raewyn, Michelle (dec), Mark, Matt and Caroline. A private family cremation for Glenda has taken place and an informal memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held at Bob Scott Retirement Village Activities Room, 25 Graham Street Petone on Saturday 7 March between 2-4pm. All messages to "the Foster family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020