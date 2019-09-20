COLLINS, Glen Edward:

11.01.1973 - 20.09.2018

Affectionatly known as Glenis, cruelly taken from us a year ago today.

Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same,

We have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall,

Living without you is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us, your heart was so kind and true,

And when we needed someone we could always count on you.

But with the love in our hearts you walk with us forever.

Death leaves a heartacheno one can heal,

And love leaves a memoryno one can steal.

Forever loved

and missed

- Lisa, Joshua, Danielle and family.



