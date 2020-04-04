TAIT, Gladys Doreen:
Formerly of Miramar, Wellington. Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Retirement Village, Paraparaumu, on March 28, 2020, in her 98th year. Special friend of the late John Cameron (Jack). Sincere thanks for the care and support from the staff at Sevenoaks. Gladys has been buried alongside her mother at Karori Cemetery, Wellington. Messages can be sent to the Cameron family, c/- Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020