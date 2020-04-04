Gladys TAIT

Guest Book
  • "I'm sad to learn of your passing, Gladys. I only knew you..."
    - Christine Vaughan-Dawkes
  • "We have lovely memories of Gladys passing by our house on..."
    - Margaret & Peter Puketapu
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

TAIT, Gladys Doreen:
Formerly of Miramar, Wellington. Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Retirement Village, Paraparaumu, on March 28, 2020, in her 98th year. Special friend of the late John Cameron (Jack). Sincere thanks for the care and support from the staff at Sevenoaks. Gladys has been buried alongside her mother at Karori Cemetery, Wellington. Messages can be sent to the Cameron family, c/- Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020
