McGIRR, Gladys Jessie

(nee Hodgkinson):

At Carterton, formerly of Napier, Upper Hutt and Greymouth. 96 years of love, loyalty and kindness to all who knew her, Gladys was the devoted wife of Frank (deceased); wonderful mother and mother-in-law to Peter and Dianne, Shirley and Stephen Radley, Tim and Gloria, Mary and Paul Shepherd, Greg and Epi, Gerard and Jo, Angela and John Egan. Her fan club included 25 grandchildren currently based in Afghanistan, America, Denmark, Germany and New Zealand, and 20 great-grandchildren who have also been loved and cherished by her. Gladys was the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth Hodgkinson and loved sister of Robert (Bob) and Douglas (all deceased). A midwife at the Grey Hospital and Bethany in Napier, Gladys also was a long-serving member of the St Vincent de Paul shop and a founding member of St Thomas More Parish, Napier. She enjoyed her community and never had a harsh or critical word of others. Family life, her faith and her humour sustained her. Gladys passed away August 14, 2019, in the presence of loving family. Her final words were, "Hurry up God!". She remains a Beacon of Love to all who have known her. Rosary will be recited in St Thomas More Church,

92 Wycliffe Street, Onekawa, Napier, on Sunday, August

18 at 7.00pm, followed by a Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30am. All her friends are most welcome to attend.

R.I.P.





