DAY, Gladys Florence:
On 3rd October 2019, in her 101st year. Loving wife of the late Ron. Adored mother of Michael and mother-in-law of Sue. She will be missed by all those who knew her. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Gladys over the past 20 years. Messages to 'the Day family' may be left in Gladys' book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear."
A service to celebrate the life of Gladys will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Wednesday
9th October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019