CHRISTIANSEN,
Gladys Ethel:
Died peacefully after a short illness on March 16, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Sonia, Shirley (deceased), Carolyn and Ashley, Kenneth, Trevor, Craig and Rochelle. Loved nana of Angela, Karl, Blair, Wayne, Alana, Samuel, James, Jasper, and Jacob. Sister to Fred and Merie. Special thanks to all of the staff at Woburn Enliven for their loving care shown to Gladys and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Gladys will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Christiansen family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020